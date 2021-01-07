A Prineville man was arrested for allegedly shooting his adult son Wednesday afternoon, triggering a manhunt for the victim when he fled.
A police drone ultimately located a critically injured Jonathan Sharp, 35, and took him to a nearby hospital.
Sharp’s father, Peter Wylie Sharp, 77, was arrested on suspicion of six criminal counts, including attempted murder and first-degree assault constituting domestic violence, according to the Crook County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to the Crook County jail, where he’s being held on $425,000 bail.
Around 1:40 p.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a report of a trespassing in progress in the 12400 block of U.S. Highway 26 north of Prineville.
Responding officers learned a shooting had just occurred and that the victim had fled into the nearby woods, according to the sheriff's office. Peter Sharp was arrested and deputies attempted to find the victim so medics could treat him. Jonathan Sharp was reportedly armed and officers used caution and called in support from the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team, which assisted in the search and a 10-mile closure of Highway 26 between Prineville and Madras.
Jonathan Sharp was found and taken by ambulance to St. Charles Prineville and airlifted to St. Charles Bend. He remains in critical condition, Crook County Sheriff John Gautney said in a statement.
