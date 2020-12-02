Multiple suspects have been identified in the deaths of Bend couple Ray Atkinson Jr. and Natasha “Tasha” Newby, whose bodies were found in the basement of their home by a worried friend in August.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel would not elaborate, though he described the homicide investigation Wednesday, as he has since August, as “extremely active.”
“We have suspects in this case, and we are actively investigating those suspects,” he said. “I’m not prepared to announce charges are forthcoming. I will tell you, (the investigation) is very active. It could not be more active.”
The district attorney made the announcement during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday to provide updates in six open investigations. The cases all have yet to reach the charging stage, and he said he gets asked about them regularly around town, often at the Albertson’s north location, where he shops.
Atkinson and Newby were living in his father’s home following the elder Atkinson’s death. Atkinson and his brother were involved in a probate dispute over ownership of the house for much of this year.
In the Atkinson/Newby case, the state has applied for and received 40 search warrants and sent numerous items to the state crime lab for analysis. Hummel attributed delays in the case to a “historic” backlog at the state crime lab.
The state’s Forensic Services Division has been understaffed for years, according to Capt. Tim Fox of Oregon State Police, which oversees the division. In 2015, the Legislature approved adding nine positions to the division and the resulting 7% staff increase had a “profound” impact.
“If the FSD received similar staffing improvements in other disciplines we’d expect to see their backlog areas eliminated over time, too — but the work can’t get done without people to do it,” Fox wrote to The Bulletin.
Hummel said one of the cases had reached a “dead end”: the case of Giovanni Ortega, who was found beaten on a west Bend sidewalk in October. Ortega has no memory of the attack. He last remembers walking home early Oct. 2 after watching a basketball game at two downtown nightclubs. Security footage confirms Ortega’s account, Hummel said — that Ortega sat by himself at both nightclubs and didn’t interact with anyone, let alone get involved in any disputes.
With every lead exhausted, Hummel called on the community for information.
“We really need the public’s help here,” Hummel said. “There’s nothing more that we can think of to do.”
The most recent case is the Nov. 19 shooting near Drake Park of Jordan Thorn, 27. The incident took place in the home of Marshall Rogers near the park, Bend Police have said. Thorn had gone to the home. He was reportedly shot by Rogers and left in a silver sedan, police said. He was heading toward downtown when he stopped on Riverside Boulevard, got out and was assisted by passersby. Police have not arrested Thorn and it’s not known if they will. Five search warrants have been served in the case.
“We’ve still trying to learn more about what happened and why it happened,” Hummel said. “I expect to make a decision soon.”
Two of the investigations involve fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian crashes. In one, a 37-year-old father of four was killed Nov. 19 in a crash near the Colorado Avenue onramp of the Bend Parkway. Six vehicles were involved in the collision, which closed the parkway in Bend for eight hours. Christopher Rodea died at the scene.
Security footage from two nearby businesses has been viewed, computer systems in several of the vehicles sent away for analysis and several new witnesses have been interviewed, Hummel said.
“So if you saw something there and haven’t been talked to by police, call the Bend Police nonemergency line,” Hummel said.
The other pedestrian killed was LeRoy Hall, 90, who was struck Nov. 20 crossing NW Sixth Street at Kingwood Avenue in Redmond. The driver, Anthony Vasquez, allegedly fled the scene and was arrested about 10 minutes later, police have said.
“In this case, we’re awaiting toxicology results from the driver, and we’re analyzing the computer from the suspect’s vehicle,” Hummel said.
The final case is an investigation into alleged prostitution being run out of several Bend massage parlors. Four search warrants have been served at three spas in Bend. The FBI has been assisting in the case. Hummel said they are working to discover if isolated acts of prostitution are suspected or if human trafficking is involved.
