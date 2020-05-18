A Bend man was arrested for allegedly causing and running from a crash that knocked out power to a neighborhood in Bend early Sunday morning.
At around 3:49 a.m. Sunday, people near Pappy’s Pizza on Meyer Drive called to report a person had crashed into a power pole and caused a loud explosion. A caller to 911 said a man later identified as Bhaylen Dale Hayes was "frantically" walking around the vehicle before running toward the nearby Eagle Landing Apartments in the 20000 block of Reed Lane.
Bend Police officers arrived to find an orange Hyundai Veloster registered to Bhaylen Dale Hayes crashed into the pole. Witnesses directed police to the apartment Hayes ran to and officers found him there. Hayes, who officers described as appearing intoxicated, was arrested and taken to Deschutes County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit and run and first-degree criminal mischief.
The power pole was completely severed and the sidewalk was also cracked, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.