A driver from Roseburg was cited for DUII after a head-on crash that injured a Silver Lake man on U.S. Highway 97 near La Pine.
Vonda Lynn Pendergrass allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .24, according to Oregon State Police.
Around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Pendergrass, 50, allegedly drove her Kia Soul into oncoming traffic just south of La Pine and crashed into a Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey Michael Mishler, 64.
Mishler and Pendergrass were taken to St. Charles Bend.
Hospital staff reportedly told Trooper Bryan Neely that Pendergrass smelled strongly of alcohol. A search warrant to test her blood for alcohol was approved by a judge.
Pendergrass was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering and third-degree assault.
