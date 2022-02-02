Police siren

Stock image

 123RF

A driver from Roseburg was cited for DUII after a head-on crash that injured a Silver Lake man on U.S. Highway 97 near La Pine.

Vonda Lynn Pendergrass allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .24, according to Oregon State Police.

Around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, Pendergrass, 50, allegedly drove her Kia Soul into oncoming traffic just south of La Pine and crashed into a Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey Michael Mishler, 64.

Mishler and Pendergrass were taken to St. Charles Bend.

Hospital staff reportedly told Trooper Bryan Neely that Pendergrass smelled strongly of alcohol. A search warrant to test her blood for alcohol was approved by a judge.

Pendergrass was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal mischief, reckless driving, reckless endangering and third-degree assault.

