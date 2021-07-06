A Washington man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of vandalizing several downtown businesses.
Around 2:20 a.m., 911 callers reported men were breaking windows downtown.
Responding officers determined Cosmo H. Miller-Woltz, 21, had acted alone and the other man was a witness, according to a statement Tuesday by Bend Police Department.
Miller-Woltz is accused of using a rock, a beer bottle and a chair to smash several windows and then scatter the contents of two newspaper stands near the intersection of NW Oregon Avenue and NW Wall Street, according to Bend Police.
"Based on officers’ observations, and statements by Miller-Woltz and witnesses, alcohol is believed to be a factor," the statement reads.
The affected businesses include Via Delia gift shop, Alleda Real Estate and Brickhouse restaurant. The value of the damaged property has yet to be determined.
At Alleda on NW Minnesota Avenue, two large plate-glass windows were broken, damage not covered by the business' insurance, according to co-owner Jim Coon.
"It looks like one of those things, a guy with too much alcohol now regretting his actions," Coon said. "It's too bad, but we're fine. You don't see this much."
Miller-Woltz was arrested at the scene and transported to the Deschutes County jail, where he remained Tuesday morning following his arraignment in Deschutes County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
