Police are searching for a Bend man charged with first-degree rape and other sex abuse and assault crimes after his ankle monitor was apparently tampered with or cut off.
Theodore Holland Settlemier II, 51, was on house arrest pending an April trial, but the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was notified around 11 p.m. Saturday that Settlemier’s GPS monitor was tampered with or cut off. Deputies searched the Deschutes River Woods address, but did not find Settlemier.
Settlemier, a former real estate agent whose attempted murder charge made headlines in 2014, was arrested in late May after a domestic violence investigation.
On April 15, a woman called Bend Police to report that an argument with Settlemier had turned into an attack in which he kneed her in the sternum and threw her to the ground. Further interviews with the woman yielded multiple charges alleging sexual violence.
Officers with Bend Police were dispatched to a domestic dispute at a home in the Mountain View neighborhood, where Settlemier’s girlfriend lived with a roommate. He had reportedly left in his vehicle just before police arrived.
Settlemier was accused of backing his girlfriend into a corner and “in a rage,” slamming a door into her three times, she told police. She curled into a ball to protect herself, but Settlemier allegedly opened her arms and kneed her in her sternum, causing her to fling her head backward into a wall.
In follow-up interviews, the woman told police Settlemier had previously attacked her, sodomizing her with a sex toy as she tried to claw across the floor to get away from him.
She described instances of Settlemier turning violent during sex, including once when he allegedly threw the woman to the ground, causing her to lose consciousness.
“(The woman) described the sexual attacks from Theodore becoming increasingly aggressive the longer they dated,” police wrote in a court document. “(She) described emotional abuse starting shortly after they started dating and increasing in intensity, to include physical and sexual abuse, during the course of their relationship.”
In 2014, Settlemier was accused of attempted murder for holding a pillow over a girlfriend’s face and threatening to kill her. He ultimately pleaded no contest to fourth-degree assault, strangulation and coercion and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, three years probation and restitution of $1,747.
Anyone with knowledge of Settlemier’s location is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.
(1) comment
IANAL, but at what point do voters express their outrage at how easy it is to make bail, and be given an ankle monitor, when the accused has a documented history of bad behavior?
Granted, until proven guilty we have the presumption of innocence for these specific charges, however, it sounds like this is not out of character............
