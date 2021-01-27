A Bend man allegedly stole a truck Wednesday with the owner's cellphone inside it, promptly crashed the vehicle and led officers on two pursuits from Bend to Redmond before he was captured in Crooked River Ranch, Bend Police said.
Dakota Daniel Willis, 24, was booked in jail on numerous felony allegations from three different Central Oregon police agencies.
It started around 8:45 a.m., when Bend Police officers were called to the 900 block of NE Fourth Street to a report that a gray 2021 Toyota Tacoma had just been stolen, police said.
Four minutes later, a hit-and-run crash was reported several blocks away, at the intersection of NE Greenwood Avenue and NE Fifth Street. Witnesses told police a newer gray truck had T-boned a car and drove away north on Fifth Street.
Bend officers were able to track the stolen truck through the owner's cellphone, police said.
Around 9:15 a.m., a Deschutes County Sheriff's Office deputy driving an unmarked vehicle spotted the Tacoma heading north on U.S. Highway 97 near Redmond and relayed the truck's location to officers with Redmond Police Department, who attempted to pull it over.
The driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit that was quickly called off due to concerns for community safety, police said.
Sheriff's deputies next tried to intercept the driver as he drove north on Highway 97 near the O'Neill Highway, but the chase was again discontinued due to public safety concerns.
At about 9:45 a.m., Bend officers tracked the driver to the golf course at Crooked River Ranch.
The truck, which had moderate front-end damage, and cellphone were returned to their owner.
The victim of the hit-and-run at Greenwood and Fifth Street sustained minor injuries.
Willis was taken to Deschutes County jail where he was held on suspicion of numerous criminal counts, including first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, hit-and-run, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, felony eluding officers, DUII and reckless endangering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.