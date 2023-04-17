Police line do not cross at night

NYSSA — A tip led to the arrest of a man wanted in the shooting death of an Eastern Oregon police officer.

A press release from the Oregon State Police reported that authorities arrested Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, around 7 a.m. Monday in Ontario. Castro was wanted in connection with the death of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, who was shot and killed Saturday while on duty.

