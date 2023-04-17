NYSSA — A tip led to the arrest of a man wanted in the shooting death of an Eastern Oregon police officer.
A press release from the Oregon State Police reported that authorities arrested Rene Castro, 36, of Nyssa, around 7 a.m. Monday in Ontario. Castro was wanted in connection with the death of Nyssa Police Department Reserve Officer Joseph Johnson, 43, who was shot and killed Saturday while on duty.
Castro was taken into custody without incident.
“We want to thank the team of investigators who have been working tirelessly for the past 36 hours to locate and arrest Castro,” stated the OSP release announcing the arrest. “While the arrest has been made, the investigators are still processing evidence and continuing their work.”
Johnson was shot after being dispatched to a call about a violent individual damaging property and threatening others near a residence in Nyssa.
The officer learned the suspect had left the scene and began to pursue him, Malheur County District Attorney Dave Goldthorpe said in a news release. When the suspect appeared to be stopping outside a home, Johnson pulled over as well. A gunman immediately began shooting at the officer, who had no time to return fire, Goldthorpe said. When EMTs arrived, Johnson was dead.
An Oregon State trooper arrived soon after and assisted a sheriff’s deputy in setting up a perimeter and questioning possible witnesses.
The gunman left the scene, and all available authorities joined OSP, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario Police Department in the search for the subject. .Johnson is survived by his wife and two children.
“The appreciation, love, and concern of all citizens of Malheur County go out to the family of Officer Johnson,” Goldthorpe said in the release. “The Fallen Badge Foundation is accepting donations on behalf of the family.”
In a statement released Sunday, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said: “This is an absolute tragedy,” she said. “I extend my sincere condolences to Officer Johnson’s family, friends, and the public safety community who knew him well. Officer Johnson’s service and dedication to his community and our state will not be forgotten.”
Kotek ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff until sunset Monday in honor and remembrance of Johnson.
