An anonymous tip led to the arrest of an alleged Central Oregon fentanyl distributor, police said this week.
Dallas James Harper, 33, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Sunday by officers with the multiagency Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team following a long-term investigation, according to Deschutes County Sheriff's Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp. Police believe Harper was importing drugs from the Portland area into Crook County.
Over the weekend, officers conducted surveillance and received a warrant to search Harper's vehicle. Harper was later pulled over by Crook County sheriff’s deputies and his rental car was searched.
Investigators allegedly found large amounts of counterfeit pharmaceutical pills made of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. In addition to the controlled substances, a loaded pistol was also seized from Harper, according to police.
Harper was arrested on suspicion of attempting to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, attempting to distribute methamphetamine, possession of meth, attempting to distribute heroin and being a felon in possession of a weapon.
Harper's passenger, Justine Durham, was cited on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
Harper was jailed at the Crook County Jail. He's scheduled to be arraigned Friday.
