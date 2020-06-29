An unknown suspect robbed Lucy's Taco Shop in northeast Bend Sunday night, according to the Bend Police Department.
Police were called to the scene on NE Third Street around 11 p.m. after the suspect, described by the police as a female wearing a mask and armed with a gun, demanded cash from the employees at the shop. She ran away with an unspecified amount of money and left four employees behind, according to police.
Officers were unable to locate the suspect when they arrived on the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is encouraged to contact the department at 541-693-6911.
