Police say a Madras man raped a developmentally disabled woman on three occasions this month.
Paul Allen Goodenow, 60, on Monday made his first appearance in Jefferson County Circuit Court in a case containing 12 allegations he sexually abused a woman incapable of consenting to sex due to developmental disability.
Goodenow, who has denied all allegations, is being held in the Jefferson County jail on $300,000 bond, meaning he must pay $30,000 to be released before trial.
Prosecutors allege the abuse took place between Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 in the home Goodenow shared with four other people, according to court documents.
A statement of probable cause filed by Madras detective Brent Schulke details the allegations against Goodenow, whose case began Dec. 22 when a 59-year-old woman reported to police she was raped.
The woman was taken to St. Charles Redmond, where a sexual assault exam was performed. The examining nurse reported observing signs of injury consistent with the woman's account.
The woman is described in the probable cause statement as small, "very thin" and frail.
Goodenow is listed as 5-foot-11 inches and 235 pounds on the jail website.
The woman was interviewed at the Jefferson County Victim's Assistance Office. She said Goodenow had been acting like he was mad at her. One afternoon, he allegedly took her to his room, told her to take off her clothes and said, "You'll be fine," she told police.
"(She) was crying while telling me this and was having a hard time talking about it," Schulke wrote. "She told me she feels sick every time she talks about it."
Police interviewed Goodenow the next day. They say they asked Goodenow several times if he wanted a lawyer present, but he declined.
"Paul talked about people making up allegations and always having to hire an attorney to clear his name," Goodenow reportedly said as officers walked him to a patrol vehicle.
Goodenow reportedly denied all the woman's allegations, saying she "wanted to be with him."
He told police that years ago, he'd been falsely accused of molesting a child in California. He served nine months in prison and three months probation in that case.
Goodenow is now charged with six counts of first-degree rape and six of first-degree sexual abuse. Both counts fall under Oregon's Measure 11 mandatory minimum sentencing law.
His court-appointed attorney could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Goodenow's next court date is Thursday, when he's scheduled to be arraigned on a new indictment.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.