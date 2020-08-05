A small play structure at Harmon Park in Bend burned Tuesday night, though it was not one of the “iconic" pieces at the park, according to a spokeswoman for Bend Fire & Rescue.
At 10:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Harmon Park, aka Boat Park, at 1100 NW Harmon Blvd. Crews arrived to find the play structure — a pole with a rope swing attached — aflame along with surrounding wood chips. Crews quickly stopped the progress of the fire and extinguished all hot spots.
The fire did not spread to any of the other structures in the park, including the boat that gives the park its name.
“Fortunately, it was nothing iconic,” said Battalion Chief Trish Connolley of Bend Fire & Rescue. “All of our kids have played on that boat.”
The investigation into the cause of the fire is under way by Bend Police and fire officials.
There was a burned spot on that piece of equipment last week, the vandals must have come back to finish the job. I hope they are caught quickly and that their parents take appropriate action!
