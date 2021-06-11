The co-founder of Central Oregon marijuana manufacturer and retailer Plantae, once accused of enslaving an employee, now faces far fewer criminal charges, but he’s out as an owner of the company.
Accusations of involuntary servitude, strangulation and robbery have been dropped from the indictment of Andrew J. Anderson, among other criminal charges.
His estranged wife and a former employee had accused him in 2019 of various offenses while the three were in a live-in polyamorous relationship.
Anderson, 34, remains accused of four criminal charges in Deschutes County Circuit Court. He denies ever abusing his ex-wife, whom he says abandoned their businesses and left him to deal with her debts.
District Attorney John Hummel expects the stripped-down criminal case to go to trial in late summer.
“As to why there’s fewer charges now, it was just through the constant process of re-assessing the case and digging deeper,” Hummel said. “We’re at the point where we feel he’s facing the appropriate charges.”
Anderson’s attorney, Per Olson, said previous coverage of the case severely damaged his client’s reputation, which he is still attempting to rebuild.
“Andrew feels very strongly that when this case first came up two years ago, he was unfairly crucified in the newspaper,” Olson said. “Four counts remain, and we’re going to trial on those four counts in August. He maintains his innocence and looks forward to trying this case.”
Andrew Anderson and Jocelyn Anderson wed in 2015 in Jamaica, according to filings from their lengthy and complex divorce case, which is ongoing.
Jocelyn Anderson and her attorneys did not return calls left Friday.
Together the couple soon started several businesses in a vertically integrated marijuana operation. Jocelyn Anderson oversaw Plantae’s retail side and managed its marketing efforts, while Andrew Anderson managed operations at their pot farm on Johnson Ranch Road in Alfalfa.
The venture was profitable, court records show. In 2017, Plantae’s retail locations in Bend and Madras brought in a combined $1.7 million. In 2018, those locations generated $2.4 million. And retail made up just 38% of Plantae’s total revenue. Other sources include marijuana farming, manufacturing, real estate rental and ATM fees.
For an 18-month period, Plantae general manager Kristen White lived with the couple in a polyamorous relationship.
In July 2017, Jocelyn Anderson moved back to her hometown near Chico, California. In dueling divorce motions, she claims she fled her husband’s abuse, while he claims she abandoned him and their business.
He filed for divorce in August 2017. She responded several weeks later with a counter-claim.
In May 2019, as the divorce case proceeded, a grand jury in Deschutes County indicted Andrew Anderson on 20 criminal counts related to allegations levied by Jocelyn Anderson and White.
In August 2019, Andrew Anderson was ordered to pay his wife $8,000 per month in spousal support. After five months of nonpayment, plus interest, he owed her $50,000.
In June of 2020, a Deschutes County judge signed an order granting Jocelyn Anderson ownership and exclusive use of the businesses she founded with her husband.
In April, Plantae sent a press release announcing Jocelyn Anderson was now 100% owner of the company.
“This marks a new chapter in the story of Plantae, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Anderson. “My number one priority for Plantae is to show appreciation and support to the Plantae team. Happy employees make for happy customers, and we have lots of perks lined up for both.”
In May, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s office moved to strike the majority of the allegations from Andrew Anderson’s indictment, including all of the allegations by White. He remains charged in allegations by his wife: fourth-degree assault, menacing, second-degree kidnapping — for allegations he took his ex-wife places against her will — and coercion, for allegedly threatening to harm the family dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.