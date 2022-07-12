Just downstream from Pioneer Park in Bend is a manmade feature interrupting the Deschutes River, a smooth and seemingly peaceful slope of water in this stretch.
On Tuesday, rescue specialists from around the area conducted swift-water rescue training at the low-head dam near the park, an unusual hazard in a river full of potentially deadly hazards.
"If you look at it from upstream, it looks kind of innocuous," said Brian Boyd, Bend Fire & Rescue's special operations coordinator. "But it's certainly a hazard. Fortunately, we don't get a lot of floater traffic down in this section."
Taking part in the training Tuesday were Bend Fire & Rescue's special operations team, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue Team and volunteers and professionals from Sisters and Redmond.
In addition to swift-water rescue, the rescue teams conduct training throughout the year on rope rescues, working in confined spaces, on ice and in structural collapses. The Deschutes River in Bend being one of the region's most popular — and affordable — attractions, it's important for emergency workers to keep their skills honed, Boyd said.
In the morning Tuesday, training focused on rescue techniques for foot entrapments in the river, a common rescue scenario. In the afternoon, rescue personnel donned dry suits, tossed a tethered dummy in the rapids and used a raft to extract it.
Low-head dams are a particular hazard for people floating the river because they have a "recirculating hydraulic" or "washing machine" effect. The smooth water heads straight down the sloping dam to the bottom of the river, before it cycles back onto itself.
"If someone gets stuck in there, it's not just going to buck them out," said Boyd, a 22-year veteran of Bend Fire & Rescue.
The Mirror Pond dam on Newport Avenue has a buoy line that acts as a slight physical barrier. At the Pioneer Park low-head dam, which is owned by the Tumalo Irrigation District, the only upstream warning is single floating orange buoy. There's nothing to stop a person from floating right over the dam.
Rescuers are often called on to extract dead bodies from the river. The only real difference in technique between a live rescue and a body recovery is urgency, Boyd said.
The training was not related to the death of surfer Ben Murphy, 17, at the Bend Whitewater Park. On April 30, Murphy's foot became stuck in a narrow gap between gates that form the surf wave at the park
The river is now so crowded on sunny summer days, it can force users to other parts of the river, places where they aren't as aware of the risks.
The next river access point upstream from the Old Mill District is Meadow Camp, where the water is relatively calm. But between those two points is a lot of rowdy water. Bend Fire & Rescue has conducted a number of rescues of people who tried to float from Meadow Camp into Bend, Boyd said.
Boyd said more people seem to be jumping off bridges into the river, which exposes them to unexpected hazards below the surface. Within Bend, the river served as log ponds, or decks, for decades for two of the world's largest pine lumber mills, and evidence of this abounds on the river bottom. The river level also fluctuates, which means an area safe for diving one week, could be dangerous the next.
