The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a photo circulating on social media Monday appearing to show a sheriff's deputy kneeling on or near an arrestee's neck took place June 11, 2019, and an internal investigation is underway.
The screenshot shows two male deputies on top of a woman with the location stamped “Deschutes River Woods.”
The sheriff's office released a media statement Monday and an incident report redacted to omit the names of the woman and the officers.
“We are not releasing their names pending internal review,” said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. William Bailey.
According to the incident report, the deputies were at the woman’s home to enforce a child recovery order. As they searched the property for the woman’s daughter, she berated them and called 911 several times to report an emergency, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies told her to stop but ultimately didn’t arrest her for improper use of 911.
As they drove away without the child, the deputies heard over the radio she'd again called 911 to report the deputies for trespassing. They turned around and returned to arrest her for improper use of 911.
The woman again angrily confronted them, according to the sheriff's office. One of the deputies wrote as he attempted to “place her in physical custody” she resisted, pulling her arms, kicking her legs and twisting her body.
As they were arresting the woman, two girls on bikes approached the house and the woman yelled for them to run away. The officers recognized one of the girls as the subject of the recovery order and the deputies took her to her father’s house.
Sheriff Shane Nelson ordered a review of the image and the force depicted in it, according to the statement from the sheriff's office.
"The sheriff’s office takes these matters very seriously and (Nelson) promises a complete review of the force utilized by the two deputies," the statement said. "We are working to obtain a copy of the video from the subject that posted the image to social media."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.