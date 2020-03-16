The region’s largest health care provider is being sued for $1.2 million for alleged sex discrimination and other claims by a former pharmacist who alleges a “boys club” culture.
Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
Martin worked for St. Charles Health System as a staff pharmacist from March 2015 until she was terminated Dec. 2, 2019.
“(St. Charles) terminated (Martin) in substantial part because of her sex,” Martin’s attorney, Scott N. Hunt, wrote in the complaint.
Martin claims that prior to her termination, she “opposed, resisted and/or complained” about gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
She claims St. Charles maintained a hostile work environment that included comments, jokes of a sexual nature, routine sexual innuendo, the showing of videos of partially clothed or nude women and the “comparison of bananas to penises,” the lawsuit states.
Martin claims she was subjected to different attendance standards than her male co-workers and was treated worse because she’s a woman.
Martin reportedly complained to superiors and provided evidence of violations of state and federal laws, according to her lawsuit. She claims she was retaliated against because she was a whistleblower. And after she was terminated, she claims that St. Charles republished a false claim about her: that she provided a customer with incorrect information.
The health system was served the lawsuit Thursday.
“We just received the lawsuit and are in the process of evaluating with counsel,” said hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman on Friday. “As always, we will take appropriate steps to protect St. Charles against any litigation that lacks merit.”
