A drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Madras scrambled officers from around the region and led to charges of attempted murder.

The time of the shooting was not released by Madras Police.

A gunshot victim was later dropped off at St. Charles Madras then transported by helicopter to St. Charles Bend, Madras Police said in a statement Wednesday.

Kane Jamaal Handsaker, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

He's being held in Jefferson County jail.

