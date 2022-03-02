featured Person injured in Madras drive-by shooting Kane Handsaker, 18, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Bulletin staff report Garrett Andrews Author email Mar 2, 2022 Mar 2, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stock image Thinkstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Madras scrambled officers from around the region and led to charges of attempted murder.The time of the shooting was not released by Madras Police.A gunshot victim was later dropped off at St. Charles Madras then transported by helicopter to St. Charles Bend, Madras Police said in a statement Wednesday.Kane Jamaal Handsaker, 18, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.He's being held in Jefferson County jail. Add Sunday delivery FREE with digital subscription Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Madras Attempted Murder Drive-by Shooting Crime Criminal Law Police Social Services Jamaal Handsaker Helicopter Victim Officer Garrett Andrews Author email Follow Garrett Andrews Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription Get Sunday Free!! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our newsletters Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Start your day with our top stories in your inbox Explore Central Oregon Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon GO! Magazine Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon Obituaries Daily obituaries from Central Oregon Oregon Capital Insider An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists
