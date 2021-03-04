One person died in a house fire near Culver on Wednesday night.
Authorities are still working to identify the body found inside the home on SW Meadow Lane, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said.
“It was a very intense fire, and we believe it was the homeowner was the one inside,” he said.
A call to emergency services was recorded Wednesday night in the Three Rivers Recreation Area near Lake Billy Chinook.
Firefighters with Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue responded, but there was little they could do to save the home or its occupant, Adkins said. An arson investigator with the Oregon State Police was called to the scene, as was a representative of the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.
But at the moment, nothing indicates foul play was involved, Adkins said.
“My deputies tell me it doesn’t look suspicious,” he said.
Lake Chinook Chief Don Colfels said the cause of the fire was found to be inconclusive.
The bodies of two dogs were also found in the home. A third was found alive in an outbuilding on the property.
