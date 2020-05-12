Surveillance footage from the Deschutes County jail shows murder suspect Bryan Michael Penner tried to kill himself in the days before he took his life, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene.
The amended complaint filed in February by Penner’s mother, Brigitte Thomas, also contains jail records showing staffers were aware he had attempted suicide three months earlier.
Penner, who was suspected of killing Sara Gomez, 24, of Bend, eventually hung himself in a shower room at the Deschutes County jail on March 11, 2018. Though Penner was not charged with killing Gomez, he was law enforcement’s only suspect at the time.
The lawsuit names as defendants a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office jail captain, shift supervisor and the jail’s mental health specialist. It states they failed to follow the office's suicide prevention policy by not identifying Penner as a suicide risk.
"The Sheriff’s Office, and the individually-named deputies and staff, deny all of the claims brought by Ms. Thomas and intend to vigorously defend against them," said Sgt. William Bailey, a sheriff's office spokesman.
Among the claims in the lawsuit:
• The jail failed to identify several “red-flag” suicide risk factors in Penner.
• Staff had no suicide prevention plan in place for him.
• Jail deputies knew he had received death threats from other inmates and had disregarded his request to switch cells.
• Deputies failed to find a noose Penner had hidden in his bunk for two weeks before he died.
"The defendants knew and acted with deliberate indifference toward the obvious and substantial risk Mr. Penner would, and actually did, attempt suicide while in defendants’ custody," the lawsuit states.
Gomez was last seen alive at an East Bend gas station Feb. 18, 2018. Security footage shows her walking the aisles with Penner, an ex-boyfriend she’d recently broken up with.
Gomez’s disappearance caused a major response in Central Oregon and beyond, inspiring internet posts shared thousands of times and amateur and professional search efforts.
Police quickly focused on Penner, who had a history of controlling and threatening behavior toward Gomez. At the time, she had a restraining order against him, and the gas station footage was enough for police to arrest Penner for violating the order on Feb. 22, 2018.
Penner had been an inmate of the Deschutes County jail for 17 days when he went to the shower around 8 p.m. and didn’t return to his cell. A fellow inmate found him hanging from a towel tied to an ADA handlebar as a makeshift noose. He died early the morning of March 12, delivering a huge blow to investigators and Gomez’s relatives, who hoped he would have eventually confessed.
At the time, the sheriff’s office released a statement from corrections Capt. Michael Shults, who said Penner showed no signs of being a suicide risk over 10 stays in jail since 2007.
“After being evaluated by Sheriff’s Office mental health professionals, he was housed in a dorm setting,” Shults wrote. “Our staff are trained in the signs of suicide and suicide prevention. Penner has been in the jail since February 22nd and showed no signs of being suicidal or having suicidal ideations.”
On May 25, 2018, Gomez’s badly decomposed body was discovered wrapped in blankets and a rubber raft in the badlands east of town. The medical examiner determined her manner of death was homicide and District Attorney John Hummel declared the investigation over, announcing, “There is no doubt that Bryan Penner killed Sara Gomez.”
Penner's mother, however, never accepted this explanation. While her son was in jail, she commented on social media posts by Gomez’s relatives and even showed up at an event for the missing woman organized by her family.
Thomas told The Bulletin at the time she did everything possible to warn the jail her son was suicidal.
The lawsuit contains a note from Penner’s medical file written by the jail’s behavioral health specialist Kaitlyn Kitaji. It states Thomas told jail staff about the suicide attempt, which he did not disclose during his intake screening.
Kitaji writes she interviewed Penner again in light of this information.
“He reports no follow through with behavioral health,” Kitaji wrote in Penner’s file. “He shared that he does struggle with suicidal thoughts.”
The suit alleges the jail should have been aware that Penner was in several categories that made him a higher risk of suicide. He was a substance abuser. He was facing serious accusations. He had a history of suicidal ideation and attempts, including an attempt three months earlier when he drank brake fluid and spent four days in an intensive care unit.
On Feb. 23, 2018, video footage from Penner’s jail cell shows him attempting suicide on his bunk, the lawsuit states. Around 3:11 p.m., Penner pushed a towel through a hole in the top bunk, wrapped the towel around his neck and laid face-down, causing himself to choke. Two minutes later, he "takes a break" and appears to try to avoid detection by jail deputies.
Fifteen minutes later, Penner tears the towel in half and ties the two pieces together at the ends. He forms it into a noose and continually puts it around his neck to check for "function and proper fit," the lawsuit states. He's seen in the video stashing the noose behind his bunk.
The lawsuit states jail staff knew Penner had received death threats from other inmates and had requested a transfer to a different cell. He spoke of the threats in recorded jail phone calls with his mother, father and another person, according to the lawsuit. Two fellow cellmates of Penner’s are quoted in the filing as saying Penner would frequently cry.
DCSO has a jail suicide prevention policy, which states staff should be on notice when certain conditions are met. They include a history of suicide attempts, when an inmate has a noticeably depressed mood and when the arrest represents a high degree of guilt or embarrassment in the community.
Authorities, led by Oregon State Police, are investigating a recent death at the jail that is currently classified as "an apparent suicide attempt" by the sheriff's office. On Feb. 18, Chad Braden Bomar, 33, was found dead in his cell after an apparent suicide attempt. He had been in jail for a week for allegedly stealing a hover scooter from Walmart.
