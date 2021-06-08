A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night in Bend.
Police have not released much information about the fatal incident, which took place around 11:22 p.m. near NE Third Street and Mervin Samples Road.
More will released later, Bend Police said in a statement.
