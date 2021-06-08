Police patrol car with flashing lights and siren on during the night raid
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday night in Bend.

Police have not released much information about the fatal incident, which took place around 11:22 p.m. near NE 3rd St. and Mervin Samples Road.

More will released later, Bend Police said in a statement.

