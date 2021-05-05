A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night in Madras.
At 11:18 p.m., a person reported the incident on U.S. Highway 97 near L Street in town.
The victim, a 59-year-old man, was dead when emergency personnel arrived, according to a Madras Police news release. The man is a local resident but authorities have yet to release his name.
The man was struck at a point where the highway speed limit drops from 35 mph to 25 mph.
The driver of the four-door passenger vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. The results will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney for review.
