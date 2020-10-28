A Bend man crashed his motorized ultralight glider into power lines above the Deschutes River near Tumalo on Tuesday night, knocking out power to several nearby houses.
Brad Daniel Devert, 41, survived the crash but was cited by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office with criminal mischief for damaging the power lines, according to a press release from Sgt. Jayson Janes, a sheriff's office spokesman.
At around 5:49 p.m., a person called 911 to report someone was hanging from power lines above the Deschutes River near Otter Run Lane. Deputies say Devert had been flying just above the water when he became entangled in the lines. He was uninjured and able to free himself from his craft.
Pacific Power removed the 2-stroke 185cc Parajet Paramotor from the power lines and restored power to the nearby houses.
Paramotoring differs from paragliding in that paramotorists fly using a motor and propeller stuck to their back, where paragliders fly free with the wind.
Local paragliding instructor Kimberly Phinney, owner of White Owl Paragliding, said licensed paragliders receive far more training than paramotorists, who she said receive only three days.
Licensed paragliders are forbidden to fly in congested areas, which Tumalo could be considered, Phinney said.
The sunset on Tuesday was about 6:15 p.m.
“It’s not ideal to be up that close to sunset, when the wind and conditions are changing,” Phinney said.
A message left for Devert was not returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.