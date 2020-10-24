Wives seeking divorce forced to remain with abusive partners.
Malpractice victims continuing to suffer without compensation.
Doctors wrongly accused of malpractice living for years under clouds of suspicion.
The pandemic has altered life for everyone involved in the Oregon court system, by limiting in-person appearances, reducing court hours and restricting who can come to court, which has all contributed to growing caseloads for attorneys and clients facing years of delays. Civil lawyers say the slowdown will have far-reaching impacts on many, and the problem is getting worse by the day.
“Civil cases always take too long, and now it’s taking even longer,” said Bend probate attorney Jeff Hinman.
Criminal cases take precedence over civil cases due to constitutional guarantees involving life and liberty, which civil cases don’t have. Deschutes County Circuit Court has a documented shortage of judges and civil cases prior to the pandemic were already taking one to two years to conclude. Now, clients are being told they could have to wait up to four years to go to trial.
“There are people out there who are going to be hurting for a long time,” said Redmond attorney Gordon Welborn.
Brian Dretke, a board member of the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association and presiding judge in Union and Wallowa counties, is on a workgroup tasked by Oregon Chief Justice Martha Walters with finding ways to get civil jury trials back on track.
“It’s not just here,” said Bend civil attorney Brian Dretke. “This is a huge issue across the state.”
The jury pool for an average civil trial consists of around 40 to 50 people. Group interview sessions with prospective jurors — called voir dire — usually include about 20 people in the same room, with panelists swapped in as lawyers for the respective parties whittle down the pool.
The whole process is not very conducive to social distancing, and Deschutes County Circuit Court has operated under strict social distancing guidelines since March. But 12-person jury trials, by and large, have been unfeasible.
In Deschutes County, presiding judge Wells Ashby has won praise from Walters’ workgroup for setting to work early in the pandemic to prepare the Deschutes County fairgrounds as a suitable venue for 12-person jury trials. And last week, the convention center at the fairgrounds hosted the county’s first civil jury trial — a divorce case — since the COVID-19 outbreak hit in February.
Local officials had to consider myriad new issues. For one, clear plastic face masks have been advised over face masks, because they make it easier for jurors to hear witnesses as well as read their facial expressions. And as seen in other areas during the pandemic, the court slowdown has led to some innovation in remote technology. Zoom is being considered for voir dire, as it has in King County in Washington.
But other courts in Oregon are far behind, Dretke said. Clackamas County last week announced it was automatically resetting all civil trials until next May 2021, at the earliest.
“The problem is, a lot of courts across the state of Oregon seem to have their fingers crossed and think the pandemic’s just going to go away, and the problem will be resolved,” Dretke said. “But it’s not. The cases continue to rise, and we’re in a situation where we’re going to have backloads of thousands of cases that are going to appear once this thing is over.”
Probate lawyer Hinman said he’s used to seeing his cases bumped in favor of other, more pressing civil matters, like child-custody and abuse-prevention issues.
He says all the waiting and rescheduling is demoralizing for clients, as well as expensive. And the COVID crisis has made the problem worse.
“It’s really created extra pressure to settle where there wouldn’t normally,” he said. “The expense of litigation is a heavy motivator to settle.”
