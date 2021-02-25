Two Bend men were arrested this week on suspicion of stealing from at least four local retailers after police discovered a storage unit allegedly filled with stolen merchandise.
Nicholas Arthur Dawson, 24, and Francisco Noe Larrea, 50, were caught after a Bend Police officer spotted Dawson driving a red Ford Expedition on Feb. 15 and allegedly found stolen items in the vehicle, according to a Bend Police statement.
The officer had responded to a theft in January at Sportsman’s Warehouse and viewed surveillance footage showing two suspects leave in a red SUV.
Officers searched a storage unit associated with Dawson and allegedly found a cache of stolen goods, police said. More than $6,300 was returned to the victimized stores, including Bi-Mart, Fred Meyer, Wal-Mart and Sportsman’s Warehouse.
Larrea was identified in the investigation and multiple stolen items were allegedly found in his apartment, police said.
Both are charged with three counts of first-degree theft and one each of second-degree theft and conspiracy.
Larrea was arraigned on Tuesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court and has been released from Deschutes County jail. His next court date is March 23.
Dawson is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon. He remains a jail inmate.
