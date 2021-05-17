A man and a woman were arrested over the weekend for allegedly attempting to burn down a camp in Bend over a drug debt.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report hearing explosions and seeing smoke in an undeveloped area east of SE 15th Street and SE Lostine Circle. Police say the 44-year-old man who lived there told them Elicia Nicole Katz and Daniel Julio Mendez had come to the camp to settle the debt. He said Katz had poured gasoline around the camp then lit it on fire. The fire quickly spread to the adjacent undeveloped area, according to a statement by Bend Police Department.
Bend Fire Department extinguished the fire before it spread to nearby residential areas. Firefighters closed 15th Street between Wilson Avenue and Reed Market Road for two hours.
Officers located Mendez near a camp near Brosterhous Road and SE Third Street and he allegedly ran from them. Police used dogs and pepper spray in apprehending him, according to Bend Police.
Officers found Katz near Brosterhous Road and SE Clay Pigeon Court. She was taken into custody without incident.
Katz, 37, was arrested on suspicion first-degree arson, reckless endangering, reckless burning and first-degree criminal mischief.
Mendez, 37, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit reckless endangering, conspiracy to commit reckless burning, conspiracy to commit first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer.
Both were taken to Deschutes County jail, where they remained Monday.
