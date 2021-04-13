A Bend man accused of trying to kill a man he believed would testify against him was arraigned this week alongside a Bend woman named as a co-conspirator.
Anthony James Reyes allegedly conspired to lure Vance Douglas to a remote area on China Hat Road in order to kill him, according to Deschutes County court records. Douglas was seriously injured in the attack March 28. A week later, alleged co-conspirator Tesla Brandt Delury attempted yet again to induce Douglas to not testify against Reyes, court records state.
Reyes, 33, and Delury, 30, were arraigned Monday in Deschutes County Circuit Court. Both remain in custody and have May court dates scheduled to enter pleas in this case.
According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, around 12 a.m. March 28, police were called to a report of a man stabbed in the neck near Sunset View Drive off China Hat Road south of Bend. Paramedics met Douglas and one of his friends at the Bend Walmart parking lot near U.S. Highway 97. Douglas was taken to St. Charles Bend in serious condition.
Reyes was arrested the same day. Delury was arrested April 2.
The alleged intimidation was not enough to convince Douglas to not testify against Reyes and Delury, which he did April 9 before a grand jury, according to court records.
Delury and Reyes now face charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.
Reyes also faces attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Delury also faces additional charges: tampering with evidence, for allegedly deleting text messages, resisting arrest and tampering with a witness, for allegedly trying on two occasions to persuade Douglas to not testify in this case.
