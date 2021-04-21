The Oregon State Police trooper injured in a 2019 drunk-driving collision has sued the other driver and the Redmond bar that served him.
Terrebonne resident Tony Halladay filed a $946,318 personal injury lawsuit against Arizona man Christopher Denis Luna and Timbers Bar & Grill.
The suit, filed April 7 in Deschutes County Circuit Court, alleges Luna went to the bar April 10, 2019 and was "over-served" by staff. Luna left the bar around 11:30 p.m. and drove his 2015 Kia Soul north on U.S. Highway 97.
After driving for about a mile, Luna turned left toward the Motel 6, cutting in front of a 2015 Dodge Charger driven by Halladay, who was on duty, the lawsuit states.
Luna was suspected of driving under the influence and refused a breath test. In addition to DUII, he was charged with assault, reckless driving and making a dangerous left turn.
Halladay suffered tissue damage to his left eye, damage to his shoulder requiring surgery, a herniated disc and multiple injuries to his arms and legs, the lawsuit states. Medical expenses for his care since the crash total more than $38,000, the lawsuit states. He's seeking an additional $750,000 in noneconomic damages.
In January 2020, Luna pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, second-degree assault and refusing to take a breath test for alcohol. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, three years probation and a five-year driver license suspension. Judge Beth Bagley further ordered Luna to write an apology letter to Halladay.
Halladay was hired by Oregon State Police in 2013, according to state police records. He was placed on leave of absence in December 2019.
Halladay is now working full duty, OSP spokesman Capt. Tim Fox said Wednesday.
Halladay's attorney, Brigid Turner, declined to comment for the record.
A Timbers representative declined to comment. Efforts to reach Luna were unsuccessful.
