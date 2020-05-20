An Oregon State Police trooper from Powell Butte arrested for domestic violence will not be charged with a crime, according to the district attorney assigned to his case.
Colin Christopher Tracy, 39, was arrested March 4 on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
A third-party had reported to Bend Police officers that Tracy was violent with his romantic partner in July 2019, though the person was not a witness to the alleged abuse.
The alleged victim spoke with police and gave them probable cause to arrest Tracy, according to Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting. But after that, she declined to further cooperate with the investigation.
“The alleged victim indicated she would not participate in any further investigation or possible criminal prosecution,” Whiting wrote to The Bulletin. “My office has determined there is insufficient evidence to prove these allegations beyond a reasonable doubt and no charges will be brought.”
Tracy remains on paid leave at OSP while under internal investigation for possible policy violations, according to Capt. Tim Fox, an OSP spokesperson.
The case was assigned to Whiting’s office because Tracy’s home in Powell Butte is located in Crook County.
Tracy's attorney, Dan Thenell, said he provided Whiting with evidence he believes impacted Whiting's decision to not charge.
"Bend's investigation was very thorough, but what was alleged to have occurred, just didn't happen," he said. "What is frustrating to me in representing police officers is that people are so quick to rush to judgment, and we forget about the presumption of innocence and due process."
Tracy was hired by OSP in 2005, according to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. He resigned in 2012 to work out of state and was rehired in 2017.
Tracy made news in 2011 when he was seriously injured while changing a woman's tire on the side of the road.
