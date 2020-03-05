An Oregon State Police trooper is on leave following a domestic violence arrest for an alleged incident in July in Powell Butte.
Colin Tracy, 39, was arrested Wednesday in Bend and taken to the Crook County jail.
The alleged victim is a 39-year-old Bend woman known to Tracy, according to Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh. She reported the alleged violence to Oregon State Police, which contacted Bend Police Department on Feb. 18. During its investigation, Bend Police Department learned the alleged domestic violence occurred in Crook County.
On Thursday, a charging decision had yet to be made by the Crook County District Attorney, Wade Whiting.
Tracy was contacted by investigators with Bend Police Department. He turned himself in Wednesday afternoon at the Bend police station at NE 15th Street, where he was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree misdemeanor assault.
Though Tracy is still receiving pay while away from work, if he is charged with a crime, he'll be placed on unpaid administrative leave, according to a statement from OSP.
Tracy was first hired as a trooper in 2005, according to the state police academy. He resigned in 2012 to take a law enforcement job out of state. He was rehired by OSP as a trooper in 2017.
A high-ranking Oregon State Police official was prosecuted for domestic violence in Central Oregon in 2018 and 2019.
William Fugate, a former captain and top spokesman for the agency, was arrested for harassment of his now ex-wife. Fugate, a Redmond resident, received two days jail and other conditions at a sentencing hearing in January 2019.
