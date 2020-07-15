Troopers are asking for help identifying the person or people who have shot cars on Interstate 5 in Southern Oregon.
The Oregon State Police said five cars have been hit by bullets on a stretch of interstate from Canyonville to north of Grants Pass over the last several weeks. No injuries have been reported.
Troopers urge anyone traveling in the area who thinks their car has been hit by a bullet to call 911 and note the time and location of the shooting. People whose cars have been shot should leave the area if possible.
Troopers also urge anyone who has information about the shootings to call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP. Tipsters should reference case No. SP20-173444.
