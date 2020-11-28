A Bend dentistry office that won’t tape off 6 feet on the floor because it “looks tacky.”
A Redmond handyman who refused to wear a mask while fixing a family’s shower.
Exotic dancers not observing social distancing in the VIP room.
Since Gov. Kate Brown’s first social distancing orders were issued in March, followed by mask-wearing mandates, more than 19,000 complaints have been lodged with Oregon Occupational Safety and Health, including more than 1,000 in Central Oregon.
The Bulletin recently received spreadsheets of all complaints through Nov. 20 through a records request. The complaints are allegations, not findings of fact. Some reports appear to be secondhand.
“An employee's nose nostrils allegedly were seen exposed,” a person wrote of a Redmond liquor store.
Customers reported store employees for not wearing masks. Store employees reported customers for the same. Dozens more people were reported for wearing a mask incorrectly.
The complaints depict stress and confusion in practically every industry and among some of the area’s largest employers: churches, government offices, restaurants, vacation rentals, wilderness therapy schools, youth sports leagues, shuttles to and from Mt. Bachelor, video poker rooms and, yes, The Bulletin. A person complained in March that the newspaper wasn’t enforcing COVID-19 restrictions at its distribution facility in the High Desert Industrial Park.
Many Central Oregon businesses were reported for openly flouting the public health mandates.
“Our local gas station … is a mockery of CDC guidelines and state mandates,” a Sunriver resident wrote in October. “Social distancing is not observed but more importantly mask adoption by employees is almost non-existent. ... It is obvious the culture being set by ownership/management is one of non-compliance.”
Businesses reportedly provided customers and employees with false information about the pandemic. They include the country store with signs saying customers with medical issues did not have to follow the governor’s order, or the CrossFit gym owner who told members they didn’t need to practice social distancing because the gym was “private.”
One person reported a Bend firearms store for a sign that read: ''KATE BROWN SAYS WE NEED TO WEAR A MASK. WE DON'T.''
A sign in a Redmond hair salon read: "Wearing a mask is a suggestion. It is not law. America is a free country … Do whatever you are comfortable with."
In some ways, the complaints show how far the state may have yet to go with regard to enforcement of public health mandates.
“I attended the Cascade Spectacular Jackpot Cow Show at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center over the weekend. There were literally hundreds of people in attendance on both Sat and Sun, and yet you could count the number of people wearing masks with one hand.”
Oregon OSHA's complaint procedure begins with a call to the employer subject to the complaint explaining the overview of the allegations, and follow-up letter or fax. The employer must respond with any corrective action taken, and if adequate, an on-site inspection will not be conducted. About 35% of COVID-related complaints are in-progress or awaiting evaluation, according to Oregon OSHA.
A number of residents complained to OSHA about the restrictions themselves.
“I have the right to make my own medical decisions as a person capable of taking care of myself," a Bend Walmart customer wrote this month. “Add that OSHA has no right to enforce what patrons of businesses do ... and I am over this.”
The state is currently under a two-week “freeze” to stanch another surge of COVID-19. Some businesses have been ordered to close or limit operations and social gatherings are restricted to no more than six people from no more than two households, according to Brown's announcement Wednesday.
Many OSHA complaints relate to which businesses should be considered “essential.” An unstaffed car wash was reported for staying open, and a real estate agent for showing homes during the first lockdown.
True to Bend’s reputation, some complainants were polite.
“Very helpful tall dark haired gal stocking in the vitamin area ... did not have a mask over nose at all the whole time we spoke which was several minutes,” a Bend grocery store customer wrote this month.
Others, not as much.
“The bald man, who is always there and manages the front of the restaurant, was not wearing a mask,” a person wrote of a Redmond restaurant. “The check also had lots of greasy fingerprints all over it.”
Some of the complaints might have made their way to OSHA regardless of the pandemic.
"Young female employee had no mask on for the duration of making entire sandwich. Coughing over food," a person wrote.
Around the beginning of the summer, several nurses at St. Charles Bend made anonymous complaints to OSHA. They wrote of COVID-positive patients being placed near patients without the disease, and nurses dealing with a shortage of N95 respirator masks by reusing and “hoarding” their preferred masks. A COVID-positive dementia patient was reportedly wandering the halls against the wishes of staff.
St. Charles spokeswoman Lisa Goodman provided information about changes instituted by the hospital since the pandemic hit, some in response to the nurses’ complaints. They include the formation of an employee personal protective equipment committee and the continued cancelation of numerous elective surgeries to ensure safe staffing levels.
Additionally, the health system’s director of safety, Jonathan Beutler, wrote that stockpiling or reusing facemasks violates St. Charles’ own policies and violators would be “counseled appropriately.”
“St. Charles takes caregiver safety seriously. PPE use and environmental safety will continue to be monitored daily to ensure resources and space are used appropriately and following applicable guidance whenever possible,” Beutler wrote.
