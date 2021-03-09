Justin Alan Link, a member of the the “Redmond Five,” who were responsible for the murder of a Tumalo woman in 2001, has been dealt a blow to his prospects for early release, with a recent ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court.
The court’s decision March 4 concerned the kinds of prison sentences lawmakers can mandate for minors. Link, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was tried and sentenced as an adult under Oregon’s Measure 11 statute, which in 2003 allowed the teenager to be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.
The supreme court overturned an earlier appellate court decision and ruled that the Oregon Legislature did have the authority to impose lengthy sentences like the one Link received.
Since he was given a “true” life sentence in 2003, Link’s case has wended a labyrinthine path through the justice system.
He’s been sentenced four times, most recently in 2016, when his life sentence was amended to include the possibility of parole after 30 years.
Link now has the option of appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, though his former lawyer, Thaddeus Betz, said it was highly unlikely the court would accept the case for review.
Oregon’s Measure 11, passed in 1995, mandated lengthy prison terms for certain violent and sex-related crimes, and for children to be tried as adults for some violent and sex-related crimes.
The Oregon Supreme Court ruling, which upheld Link’s 2016 sentence, applies to the 25 or so Oregonians who were minors sentenced as adults for murder or aggravated murder between 1995 and 2019, when the Oregon Legislature softened Measure 11’s juvenile provisions.
The facts of the Redmond Five case are essentially this: In 2001, five Redmond-area teenagers hatched a plan to move to Canada and get into the marijuana business. To get there, Link and friends Adam Thomas, Seth Koch, Lucretia Karle and Ashley Summers, decided to steal Thomas’ mother’s car.
The teens went to her house near Tumalo and tore it up searching for car keys. They prepared the house to ambush her; the girls filled a syringe with bleach.
Link left the house as they waited for Barbara Thomas to return.
When Barbara Thomas arrived home, Koch and Thomas beat her in the head with empty champagne bottles. Koch, then 15, ultimately killed her with a hunting rifle.
The “Redmond Five,” as they came to be known, were arrested at the Canadian border in Barbara Thomas’ vehicle.
Though Link didn’t physically take part in the attack, prosecutors asserted he instructed the others on what to do before he left the house.
Link opted for a trial by judge, rather than a jury, but ultimately, Judge Alta Brady agreed with the state’s characterization of Link as the mastermind behind Barbara Thomas’ death.
In 2003, Brady found Link guilty of aggravated murder and gave him a sentence of life in prison without parole.
But over the intervening years, the trend in criminal justice has been away from harsh sentences for children and toward rehabilitation. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Miller v. Alabama, declaring life sentences without parole unconstitutional for minors. That, along with other developments, led to Link being resentenced in 2016 to life with parole possible in 30 years.
Oregon has a unique two-step parole process where inmates must first be found to be “rehabilitated” before they can make an argument for release. Advocates for reform call the process onerous and time-consuming.
Link’s appellate lawyers pushed for a sentence lighter than life with parole possible in 30 years, citing the U.S. Constitution’s Eighth Amendment provisions against cruel and unusual punishment. The Oregon Court of Appeals agreed in 2019, giving him a shot at a lighter sentence.
Link is today an inmate of Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem. Betz, his former lawyer, calls him a model prisoner.
“Children have a profound capacity for change,” Betz said.
“It’s quite common for youthful offenders to never get in trouble again, and I think that’s what you would have seen here.”
Koch is an inmate of the Oregon State Correctional Institution in Salem, serving a life sentence without parole.
The female members of the group, Karle and Summers, opted for plea deals and were assigned 25-year prison sentences. They’re currently incarcerated at Coffee Creek Correctional Institution in Wilsonville, scheduled for release in 2026.
Adam Thomas has ended his appeals and resigned himself to a life in prison, according to Betz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.