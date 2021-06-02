Around 6:45 a.m. June 20, Daniel Christopher Bean was eating breakfast in a dining hall at Snake River Correctional Institution when his nephew approached him from behind and stabbed him more than 30 times with a 7-inch metal shank.
Bean, a child molester serving a 118-year sentence, would need staples, stiches and sutures to repair 11 separate injuries to his head, neck and hands.
The Malheur County District Attorney charged Nicholas William Myers with attempted murder for his alleged attack on Bean. But despite a record of violence as an inmate — he was convicted of shanking an inmate in 2018 and throwing hot water on a guard in 2016 — Myers was allowed to post bail after his prison sentence concluded six months later.
Due to Oregon law, he was driven back to Prineville to serve his post-prison supervision in the county where he was convicted in 2014, despite having no family or personal connections in the area.
Weeks later outside the Prineville Rite Aid, Myers allegedly stabbed a man, a friend and former gang member who’d walked up to greet him.
Myers, 29, is now facing attempted murder charges in two cases, for which he could receive up to three decades in prison.
He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges. His public defenders in both Malheur and Crook counties declined to comment.
In 2014, Myers was homeless and a convicted felon. He typically stayed around the Portland area, but in October of that year, he was living in Prineville. Court records show he was breaking into houses to fuel a drug addiction and sleeping in a park.
Myers was arrested after convenience store security cameras showed him making purchases with stolen credit cards. In his backpack, police found items stolen from several locations, bolt cutters, a meth pipe and hypodermic needles.
A judge in Crook County sentenced him to 28 months in prison for meth possession, theft, burglary and identity theft, and he was sent to the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem.
At some point, Myers joined the European Kindred, for years the state’s largest white-power prison gang. An “EK” tattoo can be seen in his mugshot under his right eye. In prison, the gang is highly organized, according to a profile by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Out of prison, members are often heavy users of meth.
In 2016, Myers assaulted corrections officer Zackary Shannon with hot water and got three years added to his sentence.
Shannon remains at work with the Department of Corrections, according to spokeswoman Betty Bernt.
In 2018, Myers used a shank to stab another Oregon State Penitentiary inmate John Andrew Alexander.
Alexander, 52, is serving an 85-year sentence for child sex crimes.
For stabbing Alexander, Myers was given an additional 13 months in prison and was transferred to another correctional facility.
On June 20, Myers missed the morning call-out, according to a corrections department incident report.
Bean told an interviewer with the Department of Corrections he didn’t fight back, and neither he nor Myers said anything during the attack.
Myers was interviewed about the alleged shanking, but the report is not available to the public. Corrections officers also attempted to interview Myers’ cellmate, but he too refused, telling them he “had nothing to say to the state police.”
Corrections spokeswoman Bernt said that at intake, staff reviews many factors in developing an individualized plan for each adult in custody.
“At intake it is also important the AIC discloses any safety or security concerns which could impact housing placement,” Bernt wrote to The Bulletin. “The department makes every effort to house each AIC in the facility that best meets their needs.”
The Malheur County district attorney charged Myers with attempted murder, first-degree assault and other charges. Myers’ bond was initially set at $300,000. After a hearing, Malheur County Circuit Judge Lung S. Hung reduced the security amount to $150,000 at Myers’ request. Myers posted security and was driven back to Prineville.
On the evening of March 29, he approached Nicholas Ryan Rodin outside the Rite Aid in Prineville. The two were friends at one point in their lives, according to court records. When Rodin saw Myers, he walked over to greet him, but Myers allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Rodin repeatedly.
Rodin lost consciousness on his way to the hospital and was eventually airlifted to St. Charles Bend. He spent more than a week in intensive care, and he suffered a permanent injury, according to court filings.
In seeking a higher sentence, Crook County District Attorney Wade Whiting is asserting a number of “enhancement facts,” including Myers’ persistent criminal conduct, and that prior penalties haven’t deterred him and he was on release for similar crimes. Whiting also wrote a lengthy memo to the court asking to keep Myers locked up ahead of trial.
“The defendant must be incarcerated to ensure public safety,” Whiting wrote.
.Myers is currently an inmate of the Crook County jail. In April, a judge approved Whiting’s request denying Myers bail.
