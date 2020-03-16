The U.S. District Court for Oregon has announced it will cut back operations until at least April 26 to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
All jury trials, grand jury hearings and in-person appearances scheduled in federal court before April 26 have been continued, according to an order signed Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez.
The purpose is to reduce the size of public gatherings and unnecessary travel, Hernandez wrote.
“The court finds that the ends of justice served by ordering these continuances outweighs the best interest of the public and each defendant’s right to a speedy trial or indictment,” Hernandez wrote in the order.
The order does not affect criminal or civil matters that don’t require oral argument and exceptions will be made for nonjury matters.
Federal courthouses are located in Eugene, Medford, Pendleton and Portland.
Staff in the court clerk’s office can still be contacted by phone or email.
