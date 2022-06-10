red and blue flashing lights of the police car at the checkpoint
Child welfare officials are again asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on Thursday.

Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington is believed to be in danger, according to a news release Friday afternoon by the Department of Human Services.

People are being asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her, the release states.

Bow is thought to be traveling to Bend and is known to spend time at local parks, gas stations and homeless encampments around the city.

She is 5-foot-6 and goes by the nickname Katie. She has dyed blond hair and green eyes. Her birthdate is Jan. 10, 2006.

Bow was last seen wearing a red-and-black button-up fleece jacket with a hood.

