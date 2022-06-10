featured Oregon child welfare authorities seek help finding missing girl Mercedes "Bow" Dunnington is believed to be in danger Bulletin staff report Jun 10, 2022 Jun 10, 2022 Updated 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington Submitted photo Thinkstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Child welfare officials are again asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl in foster care who went missing from Sunriver on Thursday.Mercedes “Bow” Dunnington is believed to be in danger, according to a news release Friday afternoon by the Department of Human Services. People are being asked to contact 911 or local law enforcement if they believe they see her, the release states.Bow is thought to be traveling to Bend and is known to spend time at local parks, gas stations and homeless encampments around the city.She is 5-foot-6 and goes by the nickname Katie. She has dyed blond hair and green eyes. Her birthdate is Jan. 10, 2006.Bow was last seen wearing a red-and-black button-up fleece jacket with a hood. Add Sunday delivery FREE with digital subscription Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Authorities Clothing Bow Help Katie Official Eye Public Welfare Hair Nickname News Release × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Central Oregon News to Start Your Day Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Kick off summer with us! $13 for 13 weeks Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life this summer. Only $13 if you subscribe by June 21. • Unlimited digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE Join Today Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription Get Sunday Free!! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our newsletters Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up." Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Daily Headlines Start your day with our top stories in your inbox Editor's Desk A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom. Explore Central Oregon Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon GO! Magazine Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon Obituaries Daily obituaries from Central Oregon Oregon Capital Insider An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage lists
