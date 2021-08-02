One of two Madras brothers accused of murdering an 18-year-old man has agreed to testify against the other in exchange for a lighter sentence.
Jonathan Bonfield was shot and killed just before midnight July 2, 2020, near SW Willies Drive in Madras. The multiagency major crimes team was brought in and soon identified the Washington brothers — Josiah, 21, and Jakobi, 19 — as being in a dispute with Bonfield during the three weeks leading up to his death.
Today, the brothers are inmates of the Jefferson County jail, each charged with six counts, including second-degree murder, in Bonfield's death. On Monday, Jakobi Washington filed a petition with Jefferson County Circuit Court to plead no contest to the lesser charge of attempted murder in exchange for serving 7½ years in prison.
Seven and a half years represents the minimum prison sentence he could receive for attempted murder. The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is a life sentence with parole possible after 25 years.
A filing in Josiah Washington's case states that in early July, he learned at a settlement conference his brother had agreed to provide evidence against him in exchange for "favorable treatment" in negotiations.
Josiah Washington's trial is still scheduled for September. If he is convicted, sentencing for both brothers would occur after the trial.
In court filings this summer, attorneys with the case have sparred over the admissibility of evidence gained through a search warrant. And with those filings, more facts of the case were released into the public record.
Police contend Bonfield was killed over a white Nissan Maxima. Bonfield had sold the vehicle to Leo Washington, father of Josiah and Jakobi, around June 12, 2020.
During the three-week dispute over the Maxima, the car was reportedly stolen back and forth numerous times, according to court documents. Leo Washington told police he was unsure how many times because the key was stuck inside the ignition and the car "could be driven away at any moment by anyone."
Prosecutors' theory is that on the night in question, the Washington brothers walked to the home of Bonfield's friend, Marissa Fracasso, on Willies Drive intending to steal back the Maxima. Fracasso saw the brothers approach her residence and they ran off. After this perceived or actual attempt to steal the vehicle, Fracasso and Bonfield decided to retaliate by slashing the tires on the Washington brothers' mother’s car, according to prosecutors.
Bonfield and Fracasso walked to the home of Erica Benitez on Kenwood Street, where the brothers also lived, according to court documents.
From inside the house, Josiah Washington heard tires pop and air rush out, his mother told police.
Bonfield and Fracasso headed back to Fracasso’s residence, the Washington brothers following behind, according to prosecutors.
A bullet to the heart killed Bonfield.
Fracasso told responding officers she'd been walking with Bonfield to retrieve his car because the battery was dead. She heard two or three gunshots, one of which hit Bonfield.
Officers asked if Bonfield was having issues with anyone.
She responded, "Only the Washington brothers."
From about 5 to 7 a.m. that morning, Jakobi Washington was interviewed by an officer in a police vehicle. When officers attempted to interview Josiah outside his mother's house, he spoke with them for several minutes but declined to go to the police station for further questioning without a lawyer present, according to court documents.
Though Jakobi Washington could soon be heading to prison, a number of issues remain in Josiah Washington's case, according to court filings. One is whether he was "in custody" when he spoke to police outside his mother's house. Josiah Washington's lawyer, Reid Kajikawa, has argued his client clearly invoked his right to an attorney. Another issue is the breadth of the warrant to search Josiah Washington's phone.
