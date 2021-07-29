policelights3.jpg
A person died in a vehicle wreck Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 97 between SW Jericho and SW Iris lanes several miles south of Madras, Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn confirmed.

The multivehicle crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Highway traffic was backed up in both directions for several hours.

A request for information from Oregon State Police, the lead investigating agency, was not immediately returned.

Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche was at the scene.

Highway 97 between Madras and Redmond is notoriously deadly, said Heckathorn.

