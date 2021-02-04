One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision just before noon Thursday on Century Drive about a quarter-mile outside of Bend.
Bend Police officials were still investigating the collision, which stopped traffic in both directions on the busy road for several hours. Notification of the victim’s family was ongoing, said Bend Police Lt. Clint Burleigh.
The crash was reported at 11:45 a.m. and involved an SUV and a pickup truck hauling a trailer near the intersection with Campbell Drive near Mt. Bachelor Village. Downhill traffic from Mt. Bachelor ski area was being diverted through Sunriver, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation, a lengthy delays were expected.
This story will be updated.
