Rescuers extracted a 29-year-old Ohio man who fell approximately 40 feet while attempting to scale a sheer rock face along the Deschutes River early Wednesday morning.
Members of Bend Fire & Rescue used several high-angle techniques to hoist the man, who had life-threatening injuries and whose name was not released, around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from Bend Police Department.
A person had heard the man yelling in pain from across the river, and called 911. The caller directed arriving officers with Bend Police Department to the man’s location. Officers reached the man first, dressed several of his wounds and applied a tourniquet.
The cliff is located within city limits on a steep and rocky stretch of the Deschutes River to the east of the 2800 block of NW Rippling River Court along the river.
