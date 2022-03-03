Deschutes County law enforcement officials on Thursday announced a new website intended to cut down on misinformation regarding marijuana laws.
Launched by the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement team, Canna-Facts has information about what activities are illegal and where to go with questions, as well as places to submit tips to police. Officials say misinformation is rife among the public.
Adults older than 21 may legally use and possess certain amounts of marijuana in Oregon. Those amounts differ in public and in private, and have changed over the years. Cities and counties can further limit marijuana-related businesses operating in their jurisdictions.
The use of cannabis in public being illegal in Oregon, Canna-Facts encourages residents who spot concert-goers smoking weed to call the county non-emergency line. But if someone seen driving while high on marijuana, the caller should instead dial 911.
Elected leaders in Deschutes County, including Sheriff Shane Nelson and county commissioner Patti Adair, have made a major issue of reducing illegal marijuana growing operations.
The marijuana market enforcement team consists of members of the Deschutes County District Attorney's office, the Bend Police Department and the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. It's existed for about a year.
District Attorney John Hummel characterized the group as pro-legal marijuana industry, not anti-marijuana.
"I support the group because we focus on marijuana operations that are undercutting the legal marijuana industry in Deschutes County," told The Bulletin.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.