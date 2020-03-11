Bend Police Department has released the names of the three officers placed on leave following a police shooting that left a Bend woman seriously injured early Monday on U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend.
Officers Victor Umnitz and Tim Williams and Sgt. Thomas Russell were present on the call that took place around 3 a.m. and involved an attempted arrest of 29-year-old Danielle Nicole Bower.
“This assignment to administrative leave is not an indication of wrongdoing,” the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “But rather to be maintained (in) compliance with department policy and in accordance with the Deschutes County Deadly Force Plan.”
Authorities have not said which of the officers fired shots at Bower, or what roles they played.
The incident started at St. Charles Bend when hospital security officers contacted a Bend Police officer there for another matter and told the officer that Bower was acting "erratically” and had blood on her. When the officer attempted to contact Bower, she reportedly drove off, jumping curbs in the hospital parking lot.
Bower, who has no prior criminal record in Oregon, allegedly led officers on a pursuit heading east on Highway 20. Her vehicle “left the road” about 20 miles east of town. It was while officers were attempting to arrest Bower that at least one police officer fired.
Bower was hit five times, her mother, Trina Marie Hall, told The Bulletin. It’s not known if those injuries were caused by bullets or shrapnel or something else, Hall said.
Both Umnitz and Russell have 15 years law enforcement experience. Williams has three. All three officers are military veterans. Umnitz is currently assigned as a police dog handler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.