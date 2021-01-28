Firefighters saved a menagerie of pets from a house fire La Pine Wednesday evening.
Around 6 p.m., the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District was called to a structure fire in the 53000 block of Big Timber Drive, according to a statement from the district.
Firefighters arrived to find the human occupants safe outside the home but multiple pets still inside. In short order, firefighters rounded up a dog, two cats, several large snakes, a gecko, fish and a chicken and placed them in a safe bedroom in the house, rather than outside in the freezing weather, according to the district.
As they worked on the fire, crews contended with exploding rounds of ammunition and stores of flammable liquids in the garage.
A male occupant of the home suffered first-degree burns and smoke inhalation when he tried to fight the fire with a handheld fire extinguisher.
In all, 14 firefighters and four support personnel responded. The home received significant damage and was rendered uninhabitable, a district spokesperson said.
The fire is under investigation, with a portable heat lamp in the garage, used to keep chickens warm, a possible source.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.
