The only jail in Oregon that holds federal immigration detainees has said it will end the practice.
The board that oversees the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles unanimously agreed on Thursday to initiate steps toward ending its contract with U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.
NORCOR is the last facility in the state to house ICE detainees. In the past, the regional jail has relied heavily on its federal contract to make ends meet. In some years, the contract had brought in more than $800,000 for the facility.
NORCOR, in turn, has provided additional detention space for ICE, which houses detainees there, sometimes for months. ICE also contracts with the Northwest Detention Center, a private immigration detention facility in Tacoma, Washington. ICE didn’t immediately comment on how the loss of NORCOR would impact its operations.
Oregon is a so-called sanctuary state. The 1987 law states police and other local law enforcement can’t use local resources to detect or apprehend people whose only violation is being in the United States in breach of federal immigration laws.
Last year, a Wasco County judge ruled the jail did not violate Oregon’s sanctuary law, because ICE detainees “have been apprehended, arrested or seized by ICE prior to arriving at NORCOR.”
NORCOR has held both juvenile and adult detainees.
Well, not really...as always just follow the $$. In this case the taxpayer gets to foot the $1MIL plus bill once the contract is over AND the cherry orchards and their owners need that low pay, "we don't care if you are here legally or not" slave labor (as does Astoria and the canneries...the mink farms in Clatsop County...the housekeepers and gardeners and dining areas in Cannon Beach/Seaside...the list goes on) to stay in business.
So much for high minded idealism...just follow the $$.
"After nearly three years of anti-ICE protests outside an Oregon county jail housing migrant detainees, a Republican and a Democrat state lawmaker came together to draft a bipartisan bill stopping the facility from renewing contracts with federal immigration officials — as long as taxpayers in the nation’s first sanctuary state foot the $1.6 million bill."
https://www.foxnews.com/us/oregon-bipartisan-bill-ice-contract-jail
