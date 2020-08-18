Authorities are keeping quiet about a couple found dead in a northeast Bend home on Sunday except to say it does not appear to be a case of murder-suicide.
“The unfortunate reality is when two people are found dead, it often was a murder-suicide, particularly in relationships,” said Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel. “In this case, we determined it wasn’t.”
Police were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of Natasha R. Newby, 29, and her fiance, Raymond Gene Atkinson Jr., 34, in a home on NE 12th Street, in the shadow of Pilot Butte.
Following autopsies, the pair were declared likely victims of “homicidal violence,” a Bend Police spokesperson said Monday night.
“We do not believe there is a threat to the public,” said Bend Police Lt. Juli McConkey.
By Tuesday afternoon there were no developments in the official record. A Bend Police officer sat in an idling patrol vehicle outside the taped-off home on 12th Street. Neighbors said there’s been a police presence at the house since Sunday.
According to county property records, the listed owner of the home is Atkinson’s father, Raymond Gene Atkinson, who died in August 2019 at age 80.
The couple who were killed became engaged in February 2017, according to Newby’s Facebook page.
They were mentioned in a 2017 Bend Magazine article on the mainstreaming of the marijuana industry in Central Oregon, with Atkinson quoted as saying cannabis helped relieve his debilitating rheumatoid arthritis.
Hummel said investigators have suspicions on “who and what might be involved,” but they aren’t ready to say publicly.
“I’m not giving anything up on this one,” Hummel said. “It’s as active an investigation as there possibly could be.”
A friend set up a fundraising page Tuesday afternoon to cover the cost of a memorial for Newby and Atkinson.
