Detectives are still sorting out a parking lot melee that left two people stabbed in Bend Saturday night.
No arrests have been made in the incident that took place just before 10 p.m. at the Stonebriar Apartments in the 21000 block of U.S. Highway 20.
"We're still not at a place where we have a clear understanding of what happened," said Bend Lt. Brian Beekman. "This is very much a work in progress."
Witnesses described numerous people fighting. A 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were taken to St. Charles Bend with non-life threatening injuries.
The admission of violent crime victims with no suspect in custody triggered a lock-out of the hospital lasting 90 minutes. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Goodman said the lock-out was a standard precaution and the hospital had no information suggesting that anyone was attempting to access the two victims.
Over the weekend, four detectives worked the case, collecting physical evidence and interviewing witnesses. Police intended to interview additional witnesses on Monday, Beekman said.
Though a witness to the altercation described a "gang" of people fighting, Beekman said police have no evidence a street gang was involved in the incident.
