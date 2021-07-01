No arrests have been made and police are still seeking witnesses to an alleged attack Sunday evening near the Deschutes River access point at Drake Park that sent a young man to the hospital with serious injuries.
“We’re looking for anything at this point,” said Bend Police Lt. Adam Juhnke. “We’re looking for people to come forward.”
Juhnke said Thursday the department had no new information to release since its initial statement Monday evening.
According to that statement, at 5:19 p.m. Sunday, a fight among "juveniles" in front of houses on NW Riverside Boulevard in Bend was reported to 911.
"The contact with the two groups started while floating on the Deschutes River and the group of suspects followed the victims in an attempt to engage in conversation after exiting the river at Drake Park near the Galveston Bridge," the statement reads. "It is not believed the two groups knew each other prior to the confrontation."
Responding officers interviewed several people but made no arrests.
The incident was described differently on social media by people claiming to know parties involved, as well as an unsigned statement circulating online.
"A small group of teenage friends were unprovokingly harassed and chased by a large group of adults between the ages of 20-30 from Tumalo Avenue to Riverside Boulevard, where they were caught and brutally attacked," the statement reads.
Juhnke said he could not confirm or deny any information in the statement.
The statement echoes a GoFundMe page for recent Mountain View High School graduate Tristan Rosch West that had raised $14,245 of its $10,000 goal by Thursday evening. The page states West suffered a fracture to his orbital socket and spine.
"While the spinal fracture will heal on its own, Tristan must undergo surgery to repair the significant damage to the eye and awaits scheduling with a Maxillofacial Surgeon," the page reads.
Bend Police asks anyone who witnessed the incident to contact nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case 2021-36261.
