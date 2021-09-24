One of the three defendants charged with murder in the death of Redmond man Brian Jones wants to be tried separately.
Attorneys for Theresa Marjorie Winishut say incriminating statements by her codefendants should not be used in her case, according to recently filed court documents.
Winishut, 27, Salbador Angeles Robinson, 28, and Stephanie Mae Belgard, 38, are charged with 10 felonies each, including second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle. They're accused of plotting to rob and kill Jones, 52.
Investigators suspected the trio right away, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed, but it wasn't until DNA evidence was returned six months later that they were arrested. Much information about the case has been withheld due to a judge's order sealing documents in the case.
Jones lived in Redmond with his wife and worked at McDonald's. He has an adult son in the Eugene area. Prior to Redmond, Jones lived in Prineville, Eugene and Yavapai County, Arizona, according to legal records.
It remains unclear how the defendants knew Jones.
On Aug. 20, 2020, his body was spotted by a passing motorist on Danube Drive, not far from U.S. Highway 97 just south of Warm Springs. Police identified him through the contents of his wallet.
Later that morning, police located Jones' 2005 Toyota Corolla next door to Winishut's home in Warm Springs. That afternoon, a Warm Springs police officer contacted Winishut and Robinson in a parking lot on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The officer noted in his report that Robinson was acting nervous. Robinson was cited for a warrant and both were allowed to leave.
According to Winishut's attorneys, two days after Jones' body was discovered, Belgard said she was with Winishut and Robinson when Robinson stabbed Jones.
"The codefendants planned to rob and beat up Jones but things did not go as planned and codefendant Robinson ended up stabbing Jones in the chest," wrote Winishut's attorney Kat Griffith.
Six days after Jones' killing, Robinson reportedly made incriminating statements to his sister over Facebook messages and in a phone call, according to Winishut's attorneys.
His sister reportedly told him, "You can't just take a life that's not how we were raised," to which he responded, he "f----d up" and "was sorry," according to court documents.
Winishut's attorneys argue these statements might be admissible in court against Belgard and Robinson, but should not be admissible against Winishut, and therefore she should be tried separately.
Winishut, Belgard and Robinson have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bail in the Jefferson County Jail in Madras. Winishut and Belgard are housed in the female inmate section of the jail and because they are codefendants, the jail has housed them in separate units. For a time, Belgard was held in general population and Winishut in maximum security.
Winishut's attorney Griffith wrote to the court objecting to her client's placement in maximum security to satisfy a no-contact order.
On Sept. 16, Winishut was moved back to general population.
