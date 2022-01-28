Michelle McIver expects her varied life experiences will aid her in her next role as Deschutes County's newest circuit court judge.
McIver, 46, was recently appointed by Gov. Kate Brown as one of Deschutes County's two new judges. She grew up in metro Detroit in a time of extended economic decline, a couple miles north of Eight Mile Road, long a racial dividing line in the region.
Her family struggled financially and experienced housing and food instability. At one point, her mother worked two jobs to support the family. Her father, a "brilliant" man, she said, worked as a lawyer until a mix of alcoholism, drug abuse and mental illness caught up with him.
"He struggled with addiction, and it really took over," she said. "I'd say for a time, getting through that was his full-time job."
After Detroit, McIver didn't go straight from college to law school, instead opting to travel and work several years as an AmeriCorps member serving communities in Northern California.
"A little life experience isn't a bad thing," she said.
McIver has a daughter, 15, and a son, 12. Her boyfriend, Jeff Welch, is a retired firefighter from San Jose, California. She uses yoga and mountain biking to keep her "closer to centered."
She's currently winding down her busy practice downtown, Michelle McIver Law, where she defended clients in some of the region's more high-profile cases.
She's scheduled to be sworn in Monday.
Q: What do your kids think of your career?
A: My kids are very excited for my transition to being a judge. They have actually encouraged me to move in that direction for longer than I was able to wrap my head around it. They're both very intellectually interested in it. We would talk about age-appropriate legal issues and have great dinner conversations. I don't think that will end.
One thing they didn't love about my profession is me working around the clock. But I have told them that neither of them should go into law, even though I do love it so much.
Q: Why not?
A: Learning the law and legal analysis saved my life in many ways, and I am incredibly grateful for my legal education. And I am incredibly grateful to use my legal education to provide service to as many people as I possibly can. There are so many dedicated attorneys that share their education and skills to benefit those without. The student loan debt would be well worth it if it meant my kids could love the law and their profession as much as I do.
Q: What parts of being a defense attorney did you enjoy the most?
A: I truly love the law. I love being a student of the law. And I have really enjoyed practicing constitutional law, litigating issues of constitutional law. I really look forward to presiding over issues regarding constitutional law. It is endless. There is always more to discover and it's very challenging.
There's also thousands of human interactions also involved in the type of law that I have been practicing. And that has been an extraordinary experience and journey. The Sixth Amendment affords people the constitutional right to have an attorney, and I've enjoyed being a constitutional right. I've been happy to be an integral part of the criminal justice system. Because without defense attorneys doing their job, our system grinds to a halt.
Q: What parts did you not enjoy?
A: It's a lot of hours. As a small-business owner, it's my own law firm and up until recently, I wore all the hats. And so it's a lot of work. Often, there are 15-hour days involved, and that's been the greatest challenge.
Q: What was it like growing up in Detroit?
A: To some degree, it doesn't matter where one grew up. I've been in Oregon for nearly 20 years, so it's a little hard to go back. One thing I love about Oregon is just being able to walk outside and take a hike or a bike ride, kayak, whatever. Those things aren't existent where I grew up. But it's a very diverse area that I'm from, and coming out to Oregon made me appreciate how just diverse it was.
Q: You described growing up with housing and food instability. How has that background prepared you for being a judge?
A: I absolutely think that has been a gift in understanding that people work really, really hard, and it doesn't mean that their basic needs are being met. And when someone's basic needs are not being met, the state of crisis that one can feel. And so many people enter the courtroom in some sort of legal crisis. I think my background does situate me very well to preside, because I can really deeply empathize with someone wherever it is that someone is coming from to land in that spot. And I can get past the emotional reaction to narrow down to the issues, to make a firm decision and bring closure to a legal issue.
Q: How should the legal profession change?
A: I think that the legal profession is changing in a lot of ways. There have been more doors opened to access the ability to get a legal education or self-represent. I think that self-representation is very important. For example, in family law, having the ability to afford an attorney is a luxury. The ability for someone to pay for legal representation for something that is so important, such as making determinations involving children and property. It would be nice to see a change so that people can access information at a lower cost than what they'd have to pay for an attorney.
I think it's very important that lawyers are there to represent people in family law. I would just like the opportunity for more information to be accessible and usable for the folks who cannot afford that attorney.
Q: In what ways can judges be biased?
A: I would say that everyone probably comes with their own biases and taking a step back and recognizing when a bias might be affecting your personal perception, it is important to do that. I have thought about that. Taking the attention to recognize where a bias might lie and taking the time to look at that particular issue from different perspectives.
