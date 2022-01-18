Newly appointed 22nd District Circuit Court Judge Wade Whiting wants a hallmark of his tenure to be “consistency, kindness and respect.”
This approach should benefit one population in particular, he says: the large and growing number of civil litigants who can’t afford an attorney.
“I think it’s our highest duty as judges to give self-represented participants trust and confidence in the judicial system,” Whiting said. “That they can come in and feel like they’ve been heard, that their side has been considered. And at the end of the day, they may not agree with the judge’s decision, but they should at least understand where it came from.”
Last month, the governor’s office named Whiting, 39, as the third judge of the 22nd judicial district, which covers Crook and Jefferson counties. Whiting succeeds Michael McLane, who returned to private practice. Becoming a judge is not something Whiting stumbled into. It’s been his goal since shortly after entering the legal field more than a decade ago.
Even as a kid in Camas, Washington, he was fascinated with becoming a lawyer — reading John Grisham novels as a 12-year-old and starting a mock trial club at his high school, according to a 2017 profile in The Madras Pioneer.
Whiting attended Brigham Young University and earned his law degree from the University of Kansas in 2010. After a clerkship, he worked three years at now-shuttered Madras law firm Glenn, Reeder & Gassner, making partner before leaving to become a prosecutor with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. In 2017, he was appointed Crook County District Attorney, filling a vacancy left when Daina Vitolins became circuit court judge.
Whiting and his wife, Mykle, a teacher, have four children younger than 12. They’ve lately taken to referring to him as “Your Honor” around the house.
“I tell them, there are only four people in the world who can call me ‘dad,’ and I’d prefer if you called me dad,” he said. “But they’re having fun with it now.”
Whiting answered some questions as he prepared to be sworn in a small ceremony. A larger investiture service could be held later this year.
Q: Why do you want to be a judge? How long was this a goal of yours?
A: About 10 years ago, I had a meeting with Judge (Daniel) Ahern in chambers, and he asked me if I ever thought about becoming a judge. And I held Judge Ahern in such high esteem that I was a little taken aback. From that moment forward, really, every decision I’ve made, both personally and professionally, has been with an aim toward one day being able to take the bench. So it’s been a long-term career aspiration for me. But I’m really humbled by the opportunity to be the next circuit court judge. I’ve always strived to treat people with kindness and respect, and look forward to doing the same when I take the bench.
Q: What’s your view on the role of a judge?
A: The court is an adversarial system, but litigants don’t have to be adversarial toward each other. As a judge, there’s going to be times when you’re going to have to call balls and strikes. But I think as much as you can, try to make it a collective effort in the courtroom, so litigants feel that they’re being treated with kindness and respect and that they’re being listened to. I think that way you can really get to the heart of the matter. That’s kind of my view of what a judge is.
Q: You’ve said that since your appointment, you solicited advice from every retired judge you could find. What did you learn?
A: Every single one of them has said: “You just have to listen.” That seems simple, but when you’re a judge in a courtroom, there’s a lot going on. There’s documents and information on your computer. There’s stuff going on in the gallery. You have people talking to you. There are rules of evidence involved. With all that, you can’t get lost. Just hearing what people have to say and letting them know that they’re being heard, is so important.
Q: How can the courts do more for people with mental illness?
A: We can clearly improve with regard to our awareness and understanding of mental health issues. We do have mental health courts in both Crook and Jefferson counties. We use those to encourage people to engage more with services and get a better grasp on their medication management. We get them support systems, whether its for housing or employment, to help them live a life where they can manage their mental health a little bit better. That’s one tool. We are always working with the state mental hospital and the Legislature to try to get more money to help those folks. Candidly, the most challenging aspect of the justice system is trying to address individuals who suffer from mental health illnesses. But we’re working on it, and we hope to get better and better.
Q: The pandemic caused lots of changes in the courts. What’s some of the good and the bad that you’ve witnessed?
A: The pandemic’s really forced the Oregon Judicial Department’s hands in becoming more technologically friendly. Before, folks used to just be able to call in on phone lines. Now we’re able to video conference with litigants and court participants, and it’s worked really well. I know in the tri-county area, we have a lot of attorneys who appear from Bend or even Portland, and not having to travel a great distance saves their clients a lot in attorney’s fees. It’s been a rough couple years adapting to the pandemic. It’s certainly slowed down court proceedings quite a bit. The saying goes, necessity is the mother of all invention. That was certainly the case for circuit court. We’ve upgraded technology, and we’re more in line with the times in being able to move cases forward through the use of technology.
Q: How did being an Eagle Scout prepare you to be a judge?
A: The motto of an Eagle Scout is “be prepared,” and that’s kind of been a theme for me. “If you are prepared, you shall not fear.” So, you do a lot of the legwork ahead of time — you work hard, you roll up your sleeves, you learn the law. That way you have much less to worry about once the court proceedings begin. And I intend to follow that exact same mantra when I’m on the bench. I have two really good examples of judges in Judge (Annette) Hillman and Judge Vitolins. They’re always exceptionally prepared. Before they take the bench, they’ve read the motions, the pleadings, the case law. They’re ready to go.
